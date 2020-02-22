Comments
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Kiskiminetas Township.
The incident took place at A&G Auto along State Route 56.
A white male broke into the business around 4:00 a.m. on February 17th, 2020.
Once inside the business, he took cash from the register, then fled in an unknown direction.
When he broke into the business, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants, blue shoes, gray gloves, and a black backpack with a bandana partially covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kiskiminetas Township Police Department at 724-478-3357.
