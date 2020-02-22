Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police arrested five people after they raided a house in New Castle on Friday.
The New Castle City Police Department and Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit executed a search warrant at 1705 Highland Avenue.
After making entry into the residence, one person attempted to flee and was apprehended after a foot chase.
Four others were taken into custody inside the residence.
After a search of the residence, detectives recovered five loaded handguns, ammunition, over 40 grams of suspected heroin, over 30 grams of suspected marijuana, and over $1,700 cash.
According to police, the five suspects in custody are facing numerous charges:
- Jgenus Steele, 20, of New Castle, is being charged with Persons (Felons) not to possess firearms, Possession of firearms with altered serial number, three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
- Maliek McDaniel, 21, of New Castle, is being charged with Persons (Felons) not to possess firearms, Possession of firearms with altered serial number, three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
- Scier Jackson, 24, of New Castle, is being charged with Possession of firearms with altered serial number, three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
- Israel Cruz, 18, of Kentucky, is being charged with Persons (Felons) not to possess firearms, Possession of firearms with altered serial number, three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
- Jadeya Brothers, 20, of New Castle, is being charged with Possession of firearms with altered serial number, three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
