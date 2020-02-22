STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — The dancing started at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday and will go straight through to Sunday.
Same mission, new year // FTK, why we're here! pic.twitter.com/bJCcN4Z2Ub
— Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020
The always-popular Slides of Strength is underway on the floor! pic.twitter.com/G78S7To56v
— Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020
THON, the largest student-run philanthropy group in the world, is an organization committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.
Their yearlong efforts are capped off by an annual 46-hour dance marathon.
Throughout its history, THON has raised more than $168 million.
THON 2019 raised more than $10 million.
Visit https://t.co/34IIhG8ZIz to join the 16,500 Penn State students that are taking a stand against childhood cancer this weekend, For The Kids. pic.twitter.com/NA5XZzTmcu
— Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 22, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.