Filed Under:Bryce Jordan Center, Childhood Cancer, Penn State University, THON 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — The dancing started at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday and will go straight through to Sunday.

THON, the largest student-run philanthropy group in the world, is an organization committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Their yearlong efforts are capped off by an annual 46-hour dance marathon.

Throughout its history, THON has raised more than $168 million.

THON 2019 raised more than $10 million.

Comments