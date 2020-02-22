Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clear skies will continue today from yesterday’s sunshine.
Temperatures this morning will be chilly in the low-to-mid 20’s, but high temperatures today will make it to the upper 40’s.
Sunny skies continue all the way through Sunday with temperatures staying above normal, in the 50’s.
By Monday, rain will in the late morning and early afternoon and will continue into start of the work week.
High temperatures return back to normal in the low 40’s for Wednesday.
