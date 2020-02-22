By Chris Hoffman
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in an accident on Route 8 in Hampton Township.

23-year-old Kaitlyn Eckelberry was involved in a head-on accident around midnight early Saturday morning in the 3800 Block of Route 8.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police is investigating the cause of the accident.

Route 8 re-opened after being closed for nearly six hours.

