HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in an accident on Route 8 in Hampton Township.

23-year-old Kaitlyn Eckelberry was involved in a head-on accident around midnight early Saturday morning in the 3800 Block of Route 8.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 8 is closed in both directions in the 3800 block due to a crash. We’re working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/pCjbvHQipi — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 22, 2020

Allegheny County Police is investigating the cause of the accident.

Crews have cleared the crash. Route 8 is back open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/p48mHCNfZn — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 22, 2020

Route 8 re-opened after being closed for nearly six hours.

