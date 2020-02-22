Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in an accident on Route 8 in Hampton Township.
23-year-old Kaitlyn Eckelberry was involved in a head-on accident around midnight early Saturday morning in the 3800 Block of Route 8.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Route 8 is closed in both directions in the 3800 block due to a crash. We’re working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/pCjbvHQipi
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 22, 2020
Allegheny County Police is investigating the cause of the accident.
Crews have cleared the crash. Route 8 is back open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/p48mHCNfZn
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 22, 2020
Route 8 re-opened after being closed for nearly six hours.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.