PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was injured when he attempted to jump out of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Wooster Street Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers saw a stolen car on Bedford Avenue near Memory Lane just after 6:00 p.m.

When police followed the car, it slowed down and a man attempted to get out of the car, the driver sped away. This led to the passenger side door to hit him in the face, injuring his lip.

Police arrested the man when it was discovered he had a warrant for failure to appear and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation.