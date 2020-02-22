  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stolen Car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was injured when he attempted to jump out of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Wooster Street Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers saw a stolen car on Bedford Avenue near Memory Lane just after 6:00 p.m.

When police followed the car, it slowed down and a man attempted to get out of the car, the driver sped away. This led to the passenger side door to hit him in the face, injuring his lip.

Police arrested the man when it was discovered he had a warrant for failure to appear and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation.

Comments