PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing felony charges stemming from a domestic incident.

29-year-old Justin Booker has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, robbery, and interference with the custody of children.

According to a criminal complaint, Pittsburgh Police were dispatched to 6106 Carver Street in the Larimer neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday evening.

Upon their arrival, police made contact with Brandi McNeill, who claimed that she and Booker were in a verbal altercation when it became physical.

Police say that Booker attacked her by placing in his hand around her throat, causing her to have trouble breathing, nearly losing consciousness.

Booker then allegedly smashed McNeill’s phone on the floor, causing it to be inoperable.

McNeill was able to contact 911 using her smart watch.

McNeill told police that Booker then lifted her body off of the ground and slammed her back onto the floor, causing her to hit her head and her stomach off of the ground.

Police noted that McNeill is one month pregnant, with Booker’s child.

Police observed a small bruise on the right side of McNeill’s forehead.

It was at this point when McNeill went outside onto the front porch and gave Booker ten minutes to leave the residence.

Police say that after the ten minutes expired, McNeill went to the back of the house and observed Booker in his 2005 black Pontiac Grand Prix along with her children.

Two of the children in the vehicle were Booker’s children, while the third was not.

Police say that McNeill stood in front of the vehicle telling Booker to let her children out of the car.

Booker then allegedly slowly moved forward in the vehicle and struck McNeill in the knees, pushing her back with the front bumper of the car.

Booker then put the vehicle in reverse and drove away.

McNeill believed that Booker was heading towards his mother’s house, located at 2708 Graham Boulevard in Wilkinsburg.

Police located Booker at his mother’s house and placed him in custody.

Officers made contact with all three children, and found them all to be in good health.

Booker is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6th.