BUTLER (KDKA) – A woman was life-flighted to a hospital after she fell down a cliff in Butler County.

The accident occurred at McConnells Mill State Park near Breakneck Ridge.

According to firefighters, the 21-year-old is a student at Slippery Rock University and was with a group of students when she fell 80 feet. This isn’t the first time crews have been called to this area.

“A lot of ledges, a lot of slippery areas, if you’re not familiar, you may slip and fall if you’re close to the edge, or get too close to an edge to take a picture or something like that,” said Slippery Rock Township VFD Chief Bill Lunn.

Her condition is currently unknown.

