FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Ohiopyle State Park was vandalized this weekend, according to a Facebook post.

The Ferncliff side of the Main Falls Area was vandalized with spray paint this weekend. If anyone has information on the vandalism please contact the park office at 724-329-8591.

Posted by Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Graffiti was found Ferncliff side of the Main Falls Area. Yellow and red spray paint covered the rocks overlooking the water.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is asked to call 724-329-8591.

