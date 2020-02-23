ISLAMORADA, Fla. (KDKA) – Who hasn’t been tired of sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic?

One Pittsburgh man was arrested along U.S. Highway 1 in Florida after he was caught speeding down the center turn lane in an attempt to evade traffic.

55-year-old Ronald Grace was charged with reckless driving and cited for speeding and unlawful use of a turn lane.

Monroe County Sheriffs spotted Grace around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in his black Toyota Highlander traveling down the center turn lane at over 60 miles per hour.

When another car entered the center lane to turn, this caused Grace to slam on his brakes, almost colliding with another vehicle, not in the turn lane and come to a stop.

As deputies approached him, he said he was tired of sitting in traffic.

Deputies took him into custody and as motorists passed by the arrest, several applauded and one stated he nearly had hit a pedestrian in his attempts to evade traffic.