Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another beautiful and sunny day.
Many areas will have temperatures reaching the fifty degree mark.
Much of tomorrow will be dry, despite a few light rain showers.
The majority of the rain will arrive overnight on Monday and through Tuesday morning.
Our high temperatures early in the week will stay in the forties and even into the fifties all the way through Wednesday.
Possible snow and blustery conditions could arrive Thursday with high temperatures back around the freezing mark.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.