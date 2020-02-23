  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Fayette High School and Indiana County Tech Center were the winners of the public service announcement contest organized by the FBI Pittsburgh Division to raise awareness about heroin abuse.

The contest was meant to spread about an FBI program called H.O.P.E., which is short for Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education. The initiative was created in response to alarmingly high rates of addiction to heroin and abuse of prescription drugs in western Pennsylvania. In particular, the initiative hopes to educate through social media.

FBI Pittsburgh partnered with the Penguins Foundation to encourage high school students to submit a video under five minutes that demonstrated the dangers of the opioid crisis. The theme of the video was to focus on why teenagers self-medicate.

Both South Fayette High School and Indiana County Tech Center received $5,000 each as well as 10 tickets to a VIP party suite for a Penguins’ game in February for ranking first place. They also got to be part of a “FBI Agent for a Day” event.

Cambria Central High School ranked in second place and received $2,500, and Knoch High School placed third and won $1,500. Those high schools also each received five tickets for a VIP party suite.

The prizes were funded by the Penguins Foundation, and the winning institutions received the money officially through grants.

