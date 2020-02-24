Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens have lost a player via the wavier wire on trade deadline day.
The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Andrew Agozzino from the Penguins. Pittsburgh placed Agozzino on waivers Sunday.
“Red Wings claim Timashov from Toronto on waivers; Anaheim claims Agozzino from Pitt”
Red Wings claim Timashov from Toronto on waivers; Anaheim claims Agozzino from Pitt
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020
In 17 games with Pittsburgh this season, Agozzino had just two assists.
You must log in to post a comment.