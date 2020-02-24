  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Anaheim Ducks, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens have lost a player via the wavier wire on trade deadline day.

The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Andrew Agozzino from the Penguins. Pittsburgh placed Agozzino on waivers Sunday.

“Red Wings claim Timashov from Toronto on waivers; Anaheim claims Agozzino from Pitt”

In 17 games with Pittsburgh this season, Agozzino had just two assists.

