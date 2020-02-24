Comments
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Four people were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Best Buy in Bethel Park.
On Facebook, Bethel Park Police say 24-year-old Damond Coloumb, 23-year-old Joshua Hoskins, 24-year-old Justin Williams and a 17-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Best Buy.
Police say they arrived to find the front door of the store forced open. Detectives began to investigate and say Monroeville Police saw the suspects’ vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
The four were arrested and are facing several charges, including burglary, theft and criminal conspiracy.
The three adults were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and the teen was taken to Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.
