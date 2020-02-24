



VIRGINIA (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh firefighter accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl and her mom in Virginia for sex appeared in court.

On Monday in Virginia, Brian Kosanovich waived his preliminary and detention hearings and accepted a court-appointed lawyer.

The FBI’s criminal complaint says Kosanovich was willing to travel to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The criminal complaint details the conversations, which began in November, between Kosanovich and who he thought was a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in Virginia.

He was allegedly on social media sites looking to connect with a mother and her 10-year-old daughter, asking explicit questions and permission to do things to the girl.

After lengthy discussions on these sites, Kosanovich set up a time to meet the girl and her mom — who was actually an FBI investigator.

He was arrested on Feb. 18 at a Chili’s restaurant in Virginia.

He has been removed from duty in Pittsburgh and placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an investigation.