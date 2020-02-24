



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire in Duquesne early Monday morning.

The call was reported at 5:47 am of a fire in 100 block of Peters Street.

A pot of food was reportedly left on the stove.

The fire burnt behind the cabinets in the kitchen.

Smoke woke up the family, and all four adults and a dog were able to safely get out of the house.

The fire was under control within fifteen minutes.

According to Frank Cobb, Duquesne Fire Chief, the fire was ruled accidental.

