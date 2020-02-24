



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A juvenile was arrested and taken to Shuman Center over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Duquesne Police stopped a vehicle near the Polish Hill Ballfield for a registration violation.

Officers learned that the driver was a Jitney, driving a 14-year old from Wilkinsburg and an 18-year old from Duquesne.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a gun magazine sticking out of the 14-year old’s waistband.

He was patted down a firearm was discovered.

It was later determined that the firearm was stolen.

Officers also seized a small amount of marijuana.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to Shuman Center.

The juvenile is being charged with firearm violations and receiving stolen property.

The driver of the vehicle was given a warning and was instructed on how to fix his registration.