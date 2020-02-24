Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds after multiple homes were hit by gunfire.
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 200 block of North Aiken Avenue at around 8:20 p.m.
Officers found multiple homes hit by bullets but no victims.
About an hour later, the man walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.
He is in stable condition.
The investigation continues.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.