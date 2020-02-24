Filed Under:Local TV, North Aiken Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds after multiple homes were hit by gunfire.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 200 block of North Aiken Avenue at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers found multiple homes hit by bullets but no victims.

About an hour later, the man walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He is in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

