CHEYENNE, Wy. (KDKA) — The vehicle belonging to a missing Erie woman Jordan Lampus was found in Wyoming and is being considered suspicious.
Jordan Lampus is considered a missing person out of Erie, PA.
According to Cheyenne Police Department’s Facebook page, Wyoming Highway Patrol located Jordan Lampus’ blue 2006 Toyota Sienna Van (Pennsylvania License Plate GGL-1167) parked on the side of the road.
Lampus was not located in the vehicle.
Troopers at this time believe this to be under suspicious circumstances.
According to GoErie.com, Lampus is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has blond hair and green eyes.
Anyone who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call Erie police Detective Ronald Pilarski at 870-1229 or the Erie police officer in charge at 870-1120.
You must log in to post a comment.