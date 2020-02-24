  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheyenne Police, Erie News, Jordan Lampus, Missing Woman


CHEYENNE, Wy. (KDKA) — The vehicle belonging to a missing Erie woman Jordan Lampus was found in Wyoming and is being considered suspicious.

Jordan Lampus is considered a missing person out of Erie, PA.

(Courtesy: Cheyenne Police Department)

According to Cheyenne Police Department’s Facebook page, Wyoming Highway Patrol located Jordan Lampus’ blue 2006 Toyota Sienna Van (Pennsylvania License Plate GGL-1167) parked on the side of the road.

Lampus was not located in the vehicle.

Troopers at this time believe this to be under suspicious circumstances.

According to GoErie.com, Lampus is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call Erie police Detective Ronald Pilarski at 870-1229 or the Erie police officer in charge at 870-1120.

Comments