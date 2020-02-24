Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A seminar on the dangers of vaping is set to take place next month in the North Hills.
North Hills School District will be teaming up with the North Hills Police Department, West View Police Department and Judge Richard Opiela.
The seminar will take place on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the North Hills Middle School Auditorium.
The evening seminar will focus on educating the public about the dangers of vaping and the health-related concerns that come with it.
Featured presentations will include:
- “Vaping and Lung Health” – Allegheny Health Network pulmonologists Dr. Briana DiSilvio and Dr. Meilin Young will discuss the dangers of vaping and how it pertains to lung health.
- “A Stash Room Experience” – Maggie Conrad from Wesley Family Services will explore and discuss the places teens typically hide vaping devices and paraphernalia.
Anyone with questions about the seminar is being asked to at e-mail April Wrabley with the North Hills School District.
