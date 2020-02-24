



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patrick Marleau is getting the chance to play for his favorite childhood team and there are photos to prove it!

The Penguins gave up a 2021 third-round pick for the 40-year-old San Jose forward, who is looking to win a Stanley Cup of his own.

Christina Marleau posted a childhood photo of the forward wearing a Penguins Stanley Cup shirt from the 90s to prove to fans he is pretty excited to be headed to Pittsburgh.

“Growing up, Patrick’s favorite team was the @penguins and I have sooooo many hilarious photos to prove it 😂”

“I see where our boys gets their looks and die hard love of the game. 👀 spy 🐧”

Marleau was a member of the San Jose Sharks when he scored career point 1,000 and it happened in Pittsburgh against the Pens in November of 2015.

“Another 1,000 point scorer is a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Marleau was also drafted to San Jose in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft that took place at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.

“Patrick Marleau is coming back to where it all started. Marleau was drafted second-overall in the 1997 NHL Draft at the Igloo.”

Marleau will continue to wear #12 as a member of the Penguins. Forward Dominik Simon gave that number up after the trade was announced.

“Patrick Marleau will wear #12 for the Penguins. Dominik Simon offered his number to the storied veteran and will now wear #18.”

Marleau was in Philadelphia with the Sharks when the trade went down, so he hopped on a plane from the Philly airport to get to Pittsburgh as soon as possible

“𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓨𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀.”

It is pretty safe to say the Penguins are excited to see him join the locker room as well.

“See you soon, Patrick Marleau!”

