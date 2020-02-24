Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Morning sunshine will make way for cloudy skies this afternoon.
While there are no guarantees, it appears as it most everyone won’t see any rain until Tuesday.
Once the rain arrives, expect wet weather for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Spotty rain showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spotty snow showers are possible on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.
