Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who owned several local grocery stores was sentenced to probation for his role in a coupon scheme.
Michael Mihelic appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of theft.
He owned several Shop ‘N Save stores in the North Hills and was accused of claiming customers had used coupons he directed his employees to take out of unsold newspapers.
Police say he made more than $300,000 from the scheme. The DA’s office says he’s paid back more than $275,000 in restitution.
In exchange for his guilty plea, he’ll get four years of probation.
You must log in to post a comment.