Filed Under:Burgettstown, Pittsburgh Concerts, S&T Bank Music Park, Sugarland


BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Sugarland is bringing their ‘There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020’ to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

S&T Bank Music Park announced Monday that the country group would be making a stop in Burgettstown on July 23rd, 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m.

More information can be found online. 

 

Comments