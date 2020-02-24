PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a way to beat the winter blues, check out Topgolf Pittsburgh in Bridgeville.

Pittsburgh Today Live’s Celina Pompeani visited the facility to see what kind of fun can be had at the triple-decker driving range.

Celina met with Director of Operations Kevin Kraft and Platinum Sales Manager Marisa Evans.

Pittsburgh Today Live was shown the VIP experience, which is available to anyone with a reservation booked online.

“Whether it’s a field trip or a retirement party, we really make everyone feel like a VIP when they’re here,” said Evans.

Topgolf is a driving range that measures shots with a microchip in every ball to score points in several targets located on the green.

Golfers are able to compete against one another with Topgolf’s point system.

Topgolf Pittsburgh also has 2 PGA instructors, Dave and Mike, to assist you with your swing. Instruction packages are available with gameplay included.

Part 2:



Top Golf has a $15 per person from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Celina also got the chance to sample some of the dining options at Topgolf Pittsburgh, such as a stromboli, available for a limited time, chicken nachos, “The Sunrise Burger,” which is a Topgolf special, and lastly, injectable doughnut balls.

Topgolf also has a full-service bar.

It is located off of the Bridgeville exit on Interstate 79.