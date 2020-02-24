



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge has approved a class action lawsuit settlement between U.S. Steel and residents of Clairton over air quality.

It gives $2 million to be split between the people in Clairton and another $6.5 million toward reducing emissions at the Clairton Coke Works.

Here’s some of the details of what happened in court today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qCyUOSKQIh — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 24, 2020

One person who objected to the class action lawsuit spoke inside court and says U.S. Steel needs to do more to help Clairton residents. He says he doesn’t believe residents have been treated fairly because of health-related problems he accuses U.S. Steel of creating.

“Because I’ve been through hell, with this whole living where I live, I call it hell,” says David Ferrero.

U.S. Steel released a statement, saying:

U. S. Steel thanks the Court for approving this settlement that allows the parties to move forward. Environmental stewardship and safety remain core values at U. S. Steel, and we are committed to investing in our operations and processes to continue to improve air quality at both Clairton and throughout the Mon Valley.

RELATED:

Stay with KDKA for Chris Hoffman’s report at 4.