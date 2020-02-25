Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Austin Davis resigned as vice chairman of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee on Monday.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Davis did so, citing his disapproval of where the party is heading under chairwoman Eileen Kelly’s leadership.
In his resignation letter sent Monday, Mr. Davis, a state representative in McKeesport, said he’s “committed to the values of the Democratic Party,” but can’t remain on the committee under the current leadership.
Mr. Davis said last week that Ms. Kelly “doesn’t share our values and should not be leading our party.”
Critics have been calling for Kelly to step down, stating that the party has been divided under her leadership.
