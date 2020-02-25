  • KDKA TVOn Air

CANTON (KDKA) — Bill Cowher is visiting the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame ahead of his induction in August.

Cowher joined fellow inductee Issac Bruce at the facility Tuesday, where he toured the Hall and spoke to the media.

Cowher was inducted into the special Centennial Class of 2020, celebrating the NFL’s 100th season.

Cowher was the first person to be told that he would be a member of this year’s Hall of Fame Class via live TV.

He joins former safeties Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu as inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Polamalu and Cowher will be inducted during the usual ceremony that is set for Saturday, August 8th at the Hall Of Fame. Shell will be inducted during a special one-of-a-kind ceremony with the rest of the Centennial Class on Friday, September 18th.

Cowher and Bruce were set to speak with the media around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

