



CANTON (KDKA) — Bill Cowher is visiting the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame ahead of his induction in August.

WATCH LIVE —

Cowher joined fellow inductee Issac Bruce at the facility Tuesday, where he toured the Hall and spoke to the media.

“In Canton Ohio to speak with Hall of Famer ⁦@CowherCBS tonight ⁦@KDKA”

In Canton Ohio to speak with Hall of Famer ⁦@CowherCBS⁩ tonight ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/EfBydclBb3 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 25, 2020

Cowher was inducted into the special Centennial Class of 2020, celebrating the NFL’s 100th season.

“Class of 2020 members, @CowherCBS and @IsaacBruce80 , visited the Hall of Fame today to learn about what they can expect from now until August. #PFHOF20”

Class of 2020 members, @CowherCBS and @IsaacBruce80, visited the Hall of Fame today to learn about what they can expect from now until August. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/W8jXTAhJuH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

Cowher was the first person to be told that he would be a member of this year’s Hall of Fame Class via live TV.

“What?! Did that just happen? @CowherCBS surprised some students with an impromptu pass and catch clinic. #PFHOF20 | @Steelers”

What?! Did that just happen?@CowherCBS surprised some students with an impromptu pass and catch clinic.#PFHOF20 | @Steelers pic.twitter.com/ncQAcHZQyn — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

He joins former safeties Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu as inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

“During their visit to the Hall, @IsaacBruce80 and @CowherCBS toured the HOF Gallery where all of the Bronzed Busts of each Hall of Famer are on display. #PFHOF20”

During their visit to the Hall, @IsaacBruce80 and @CowherCBS toured the HOF Gallery where all of the Bronzed Busts of each Hall of Famer are on display. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/wMGoQD3OTA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

Polamalu and Cowher will be inducted during the usual ceremony that is set for Saturday, August 8th at the Hall Of Fame. Shell will be inducted during a special one-of-a-kind ceremony with the rest of the Centennial Class on Friday, September 18th.

“@IsaacBruce80 & @CowherCBS tour Tom Benson HOF Stadium with @PFHOFPrez to envision where they will deliver their Enshrinement speeches this August. #PFHOF20 | @RamsNFL | @steelers”

Cowher and Bruce were set to speak with the media around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

“@CowherCBS & @IsaacBruce80 took in the rotunda at the Hall which covers the complete history of football and how the sport has evolved. #PFHOF20 | @RamsNFL @steelers”

https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1232372187237167104