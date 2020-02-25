WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The man found not guilty in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial has been charged with illegally possessing a rifle and ammunition.
The Department of Justice announced Cheron Shelton was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, announced Tuesday.
The indictment says on March 12, 2016 that Shelton possed a Colt Model M4, a .22 caliber rifle, knowing that he had been previously convicted of a crime.
Shelton was the lone defendant accused of killing five people and an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg on March 9, 2016.
The jury was tasked with deciding if Shelton was innocent or guilty of first-degree murder or third-degree murder.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
