



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager needed to call 911 for help after getting stuck in a toddler swing at a playground.

According to a Facebook post from the Indiana Fire Association, the Rescue Squad was dispatched Monday evening to a local park for a teenager stuck in a toddler swing.

The teen had tried to sit in the swing and it had become too tight around the thighs.

After being unable to free themselves, they called 911.

Responding crews had the teen stand on a garbage can to relieve the tension in the swing.

After taking the swing off of the chains, they still had no luck freeing the teen.

Pushing and pulling on the swing also proved to be unsuccessful.

At this point, crew members used a piece of weed trimmer like a rope saw and pulled back and forth cutting through the plastic swing and causing no pain to the patient.

After discovering the plastic swing was reinforced with metal, crew members used tin snips to relieve enough pressure to allow the teen to slip out of the swing.