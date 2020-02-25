



HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence following a crash that killed one in Hampton Township.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Carl John Keating was arrested and charged, Allegheny County announced.

In December 2019, officials say a 28-year-old Rebecca Koorsen passenger was killed after the northbound vehicle she was in crossed the southbound lanes on Route 8 and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Officials say Keating’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the southbound lane.

His vehicle struck two other vehicles. There were no other reported injuries.

There were no other passengers in Keating’s vehicle.

Toxicology results from the crime lab showed Keating tested positive for cannabinoids, officials said.

Keating is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and traffic offenses.

