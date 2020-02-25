



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Uber driver is fighting back over an allegation that he sexually assaulted one of his passengers while she was asleep in her apartment.

Kelli Rini Jr. was in court on Tuesday on indecent assault charges.

“I got six kids by five women,” Rini told reporters. “So why would I need to touch somebody? Period, point-blank, all right? Now leave me alone, all right? Straight like that.”

The victim told police she was drinking with a male friend on Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh earlier this month when they called an Uber back to the victim’s Robinson Township apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, it was Rini, of McKees Rocks, who picked them up.

The victim and her friend apparently began arguing during the ride and Rini kicked the friend out of the car.

After arriving at the victim’s apartment in Robinson Township, she realized she left her apartment keys in her car on the North Shore.

Rini allegedly told the victim to cancel the Uber, and he would take her to get the keys on his personal time.

Once Rini and the victim returned to her apartment, police say Rini walked into the apartment with her, but she noticed she left her phone in the Uber.

The victim apparently sent Rini to get the phone to bring back into the apartment.

At that point, the victim went to sleep and allegedly woke up to Rini sexually assaulting her.

Rini’s hearing was postponed for 60 days as prosecutors gather evidence.