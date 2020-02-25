



INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert says the team will always be there to support Antonio Brown.

Colbert spoke at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Tuesday morning and addressed a myriad of topics from national media members.

He made it clear that the Steelers will always be there in support for Antonio Brown as a person. Colbert said the team had reached out to his representatives to check in on him while he was going through some of the rougher patches over the last year.

“Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says the Steelers have talked to Antonio Brown’s representation to check in on AB as a person, said they’ve made it clear the door is always open for conversations about how they can help him as a former Steeler.”

This does not mean AB will ever suit up as a Steeler again, but Pittsburgh will always have vested interest in a former player no matter where life takes them after they leave the team.

“#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert distinguishes between Antonio Brown and “no. 84 AB,” saying, “Antonio the person – he’ll always be one of us as far as his life is concerned.” Re talks w/ him, says, “The door is always open for conversation if he needs some type of guidance.”

Head Coach Mike Tomlin echoed the same sort of words during an interview with Stephen A. Smith earlier this month.

Brown has been out of the NFL since September after a mess of sexual misconduct allegations and other spats with former relationships and the law took over. He is still waiting on a pending NFL investigation as well.