PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No more pet alligators in the city of Pittsburgh.

That’s just one change included in a newly proposed reptile ordinance.

Three months ago, former councilwoman Darlene Harris proposed a reptile ordinance, but now councilman Bruce Kraus wants to replace it with something more humane.

He wasn’t available to talk on Tuesday, but the CEO of the Humane Animal Rescue said he helped draft the new proposal.

He said the shelters do not have the space, funding, or ability to re-home abandoned reptiles.

Council will discuss the bill next Wednesday.

An alligator was found near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville in October 2019.

In July 2019, an alligator was found in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Shaler Township.

There were also alligator sightings in Carrick and South Side last year.

