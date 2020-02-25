PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Pittsburgh bakery, Oakmont Bakery, is serving up some Mardi Gras treats for the holiday.

Pittsburgh Today Live’s Celina Pompeani visited Oakmont Bakery to get to work on prepping some treats for PTL’s Fat Tuesday.

Customers were all lined up to receive their Fat Tuesday goodies before the beginning of Lent.

Two customers in particular, Joyce and Don, made the drive from Saxonburg to pick up their pastries.

Part 2:



Celina met with Father and Son Owners Mark and Tony Serrao to talk about what goes on behind the counter at Oakmont Bakery.

Some of the bakers at Oakmont Bakery had been there since 2 a.m. getting the pastries ready for the day.

Oakmont Bakery serves special pastries during the season of Lent such as the Pączki, Beignet, and the King Cake.

“Pączki” is Polish for “little package.” Celina had the pleasure of sampling one of the Pączkies. Oakmont Bakery offers 16 different varieties of the Pączkies.

The “King Cakes” are large coffee cakes, often served at Mardi Gras parties. Oakmont also offers King Cakes in smaller sizes.

The bakery was also making Beignet throughout the whole day.

All pastries were decorated with traditional Mardi Gras colors, purple, green and gold. “They signify power, justice and faith,” said Serrao.

Oakmont Bakery is located off the Holton Bridge, on 1 Sweet St., Oakmont, Pa.