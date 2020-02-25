Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotty rain showers are expected throughout the day today.
While a big chunk of Wednesday will be dry, rain showers are expected to be back for the afternoon with some moderate rain showers working their way through the area.
The rain will change over to snow late in the day on Wednesday with snow showers expected to continue in some spots throughout the overnight hours.
Latest numbers from the forecast models are pointing to a decent amount of snow falling, with up to three inches in some spots being a possibility.
