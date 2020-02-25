SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local police department is urging residents to exercise caution in regard to an ongoing scam.
South Park Township Police have received reports from some residents about a postal money order scam.
In this scam, potential targets are receiving documents in the mail.
These documents are instructing the target to deposit a postal money order into their bank and then purchase some gift cards and call the codes in.
A few days later, the check that the target received will bounce and and you’re a victim.
Even though the documents in this scam look very authentic, it is nothing but a scam.
South Park Township Police remind residents that if you ever have a question about a phone call or a piece of mail that asks you to send money or gift cards, please call your local police.
