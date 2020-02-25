  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gift Card Scam, Local News, Money Order Scam, South Park Township Police


SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local police department is urging residents to exercise caution in regard to an ongoing scam.

South Park Township Police have received reports from some residents about a postal money order scam.

In this scam, potential targets are receiving documents in the mail.

(Courtesy: South Park Township Police)

These documents are instructing the target to deposit a postal money order into their bank and then purchase some gift cards and call the codes in.

A few days later, the check that the target received will bounce and and you’re a victim.

Even though the documents in this scam look very authentic, it is nothing but a scam.

South Park Township Police remind residents that if you ever have a question about a phone call or a piece of mail that asks you to send money or gift cards, please call your local police.

Comments