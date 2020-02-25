



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Post Malone wore a shirt that said “RIP Mac Miller” to honor the late Pittsburgh rapper while he played a show in Pittsburgh Monday night.

On Twitter, the Mac Miller Memoir posted a photo of Post Malone wearing a “RIP Mac Miller” shirt. Post Malone was at PPG Paints Arena for the second leg of his “Runaway Tour.”

Last night in Pittsburgh @PostMalone was wearing his RIP Mac Miller shirt pic.twitter.com/a8DSJ6m0vm — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) February 25, 2020

Post Malone hasn’t been the only musician to make a nod to Miller’s legacy while performing in Pittsburgh. This summer, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande played his music before her show and when she was singing “Thank U Next,” she was too chocked up to sing Miller’s name.

Miller, who would have turned 28 in January, died of an accidental overdose. His posthumous album “Circles” debuted at number 3 on the Billboard chart.