ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss Ross Township’s deer management policy.
A meeting will be happening at the Ross Township Municipal Building.
The topic is about deer — something that a lot of people who live in this area say is a problem that needs to be fixed.
The township has a deer management policy.
It details the issues deer have brought to the area, such as landscape problems and Lyme disease.
The township has faced some challenges when it comes to controlling and fixing the growing deer population.
There were people feeding the deer, which prompted the township to pass a “deer-feeding ban.”
Other challenges included hunting restrictions and safety concerns.
The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.
