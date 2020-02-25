



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers are needed for the 2020 Census, and the Census Bureau is recruiting people via neighborhood watch apps.

State leaders are pushing for everyone to come out and be counted.

Governor Tom Wolf says this will help determine how the state is represented and how much federal funding we get here.

According to Wolf, our communities receive almost 27 billion dollars in federal funding each year.

To make sure that everyone takes the Census, the Census Bureau still needs workers.

They are looking for census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks, and officer operations supervisors.

The U.S. Census Bureau has been using the Nextdoor app to share employment opportunities with the public.

Inside community and neighborhood watch apps like Nextdoor, the Census Bureau is letting people know how they can get involved and why the 2020 Census is important.

Recruiting workers for the Census has been a challenge for the Bureau to this point, so embedding themselves into communities digitally presents new ways to make contact.

They promise to fit your schedule and have competitive pay.

To learn more or apply for a job, visit the Census Bureau’s website online.