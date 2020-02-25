PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If the cold weather has got you down, check out some of these ways to save money on warm getaways.

Rick Sicilio, of Classic Travel and Tours, stopped into Pittsburgh Today Live to talk with Heather and David about some destinations to consider if you’re trying to escape Pittsburgh’s gloomy weather.

Sicilio talked about how cruises look at the springtime as “Wave Season” when they give big discounts. “Wave Season” takes place between January and March.

David brought up how the coronavirus has effected travel, but Sicilio himself has not seen any cancellations, yet.

“It’s important to keep vigilant and buy travel insurance with all your packages in case you need to cancel before or if you need medical assistance while you’re on the trip,” said Sicilio.

Aside from cruises, there are other packages to look into for traveling and saving money, such as bundling flights and hotels.

Two charter companies in Pittsburgh, Vacation Express an Apple Vacations, offer charter non-stop flights from Pittsburgh to either Cancun, Jamaica, or Punta Cana for either 3, 4, 7 or 14 nights.

Tropical travelers trying to save money can also consider Hawaii.

Southwest now offers flights from Pittsburgh to Hawaii, but are working on getting more planes to make the flight. This has caused other airlines to lower their costs on flights to Hawaii.

“This is a destination for all year round,” said Sicilio.

Travelers can take part in snorkeling and hiking in different islands of Hawaii.

Further west of Hawaii is the Maldives, south of India, made up of hundreds of islands accessible through seaplanes out of the capital, Malé.

Prices on trips out to the Maldives are higher than trips to Hawaii, but there are a lot of options in terms of flights and hotels to fit your budget.

If you are trying to stay within the continent, think about trips to Mexico or the Caribbean, where direct flights out of Pittsburgh are available through the charter companies.

Classic Travel and Tours is a Pittsburgh based travel agency.