



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warmer temperatures were a nice reprieve, but it is still winter, and rain and accumulating snow are moving back into the area.

Allegheny County Public Works crews are preparing for rain to change over to snow overnight with precipitation continuing into Thursday morning.

They will have 28 salt trucks out on the county roads overnight.

Public Works says they will be out continuously until the snow stops.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says the rain moved in around 3 p.m., and will then start mixing with snow right before midnight.

The morning commute will be all snow showers with one to three inches expected, and much cooler air arriving.

The Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges can expect two to four inches. They will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. to noon Thursday. Somerset County also has a Wind Advisory that starts at 3 a.m. Thursday and goes until 1 a.m. Friday. Gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

In Erie, a Blizzard Warning is in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

This also means, with highs only around 30 degrees and gusty winds, we will have wind chills Thursday in the teens all day and lasting through much of weekend.

Updated snowfall totals as of 3 PM Wednesday: Note: Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for higher elevations at 7 PM Tonight. pic.twitter.com/SXJ9HHuPyf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 26, 2020

Our weekend lows will be in the teens, so wind chills will be possible in the single digits. After this weekend, warmer temperatures are back.

Anyone out on the roads in the next few days is urged to use caution due to the snow and colder temperatures.

