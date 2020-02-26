PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says two more people have died from the flu.
That grows the total number of flu-related deaths for the season to 12.
According to the Health Department, one of the victims was in their 90s and the other in their 50s. Both had underlying medical conditions.
Allegheny County’s first flu-related death was recorded during the week of Jan. 4.
The Health Department says: “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we urge residents to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.”
They also recommend the standards, washing your hands often, coughing and sneezing into the shoulder and elbow areas and staying home from work if you have flu symptoms.
