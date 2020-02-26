



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Business has been booming at the Holy Angels Parish fish fry in Hays since the doors opened at 11 a.m. Ash Wednesday morning.

Volunteers were serving up 2,000 pounds of fresh hand-breaded pollack.

There’s good reason why they were voted number one in our kdka.com viewer poll.

The fryers started bubbling Wednesday morning with volunteers serving up huge sandwiches, baked pollack, creamy mac and cheese and homemade cole slaw.

The cooler was filled with 2,000 pounds of fresh pollack just for Ash Wednesday.

David Depretis and his wife Cindy run Holy Angels Fish Fry. He says, “It’s a lot of hard work, however we have a lot of volunteers. Like I said, it’s hard work, but it’s fun.”

The crowds are enormous, with folks returning year after year for one reason: “Their fish,” says regular customer Brian Rinkes. “It’s not even close.”

What’s so good about it? “It just is!”

Even after 43 years, there are still newcomers.

“I didn’t know about this place until they brought me here and I’d say it’s a good match,” says First time visitor Clark Huey.

His first review? “I’d say it’s not just good, it’s great!”

Great taste, great value and a great turnout as always.

