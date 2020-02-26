ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Beaver County is a lot richer — $1.2 million richer to be exact.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says an Extreme Green lottery ticket worth more than $1.2 million was sold at Darlington Beer Distribution in Beaver County.

The beer distributor in Darlington gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If you’re the lucky person holding this ticket, you should sign it, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest office.

