EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A family of five, along with two dogs, were able to get out of their home safely during a fire.
The fire occurred at a home on West 9th Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the East Deer fire chief, the fire started in the basement, burned through the fireplace, and spread to the flooring.
As of now, power and gas are shut off so crews can make repairs but families in the area are allowed to stay in their homes.
