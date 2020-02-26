PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was transported to an area hospital after he was shot in the 8400 block of Frankstown Road.

According to police, officers were called to Frankstown Road just after midnight after they were alerted to a ShotSpotter reporting over 30 shots fired.

Officers found a man several blocks away at the intersection of Bennett and Oakwood streets. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A lot of activity overnight surrounded Simmies Restaurant as police blocked off the area to process the scene. They found several shell casings.

Police have not released the name of the victim nor have they provided any information regarding the shooter or a motive.

They are asking anyone with information to call police at 412-323-7800 while they continue to investigate.

