Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle announced they will no longer double coupons.
Starting March 1, Giant Eagle will no longer double coupons from manufacturers.
“As customer usage of manufacturer coupons continues to decrease both in our stores and across the grocery industry, Giant Eagle has decided to discontinue the doubling of manufacturer coupons across our markets,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
For years, Giant Eagle has double printed manufacturer coupons valued up to $0.99.
Giant Eagle said customers can continue to redeem coupons in-store at face value.
You must log in to post a comment.