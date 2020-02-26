Comments
HARMARVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The first egg of the season has been laid in the Harmar eagle nest.
Nature Photographer Gina G. Gilmore says an egg has been laid in the Harmarville nest, the first of the season and the 10th total egg.
Another egg is expected to be laid in a few days.
The Harmar Township nest isn’t the only one with some new residents. Two eggs have recently appeared in the Hays bald eagle nest.
You can watch the Eagle Cam online and see if you can spot any other eggs.
