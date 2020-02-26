STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin is staying put in State College for at least the next half decade.

Franklin agreed to a new deal with the Nittany Lions Wednesday morning.

James Franklin agrees to new 6-year, $38.2 million contract at Penn State thru 2025″”

James Franklin agrees to new 6-year, $38.2 million contract at Penn State thru 2025 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 26, 2020

The deal carries $35.4 million in guaranteed cash for the head coach.

“James Franklin’s new six-year deal with #PennState: $5.4 million in the first year and goes up to $6.5M in 2025. The buyout if Franklin leaves starts at $5 million and drops by $1 million annually. He is 41-11 since 2016. Only Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban have a better win %”

James Franklin's new six-year deal with #PennState: $5.4 million in the first year and goes up to $6.5M in 2025. The buyout if Franklin leaves starts at $5 million and drops by $1 million annually. He is 41-11 since 2016. Only Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban have a better win % — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 26, 2020

In his six years at Penn State, Franklin holds a 56-23 overall record in 79 games. He is 3-3 in Bowl Games during his time at State College as well. On top of the high winning percentage, Franklin was named the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year.